THE culinary connoisseurs came forth, the 'gastronauts descended,' the strollers swarmed, and the swine were roasted over a spit as herds of people flocked to Abergavenny's Food Festival on the weekend.
Now in its 26th year, the Abergavenny Food Festival has progressed from a low-key localised event to a highlight in Britain's culinary calendar and one which is widely considered to be the best festival of its kind in Britain.
Crowds of thousands defied the slate grey skies and sporadic downpours to take to the streets abundantly littered with around 190 food and drink stalls.
All in all, it was a scene reminiscent of a bygone era where traders tempted the casual passer-by with a dish of this or a tipple of that.
Whatever tickled your fancy, its need was met in a gastronomic galaxy of local produce ranging from sausages to seafood, cheeses to cake, pasties to pickles, and fine wines to barnstorming ciders.
From farm to fork, from brewery to belly, appetites were awoken before being bedded down for the night, and thirsts were quenched with a fierce and ferocious range of fiery beverages.
However, if like Aber 'five-bellies' gavenny you felt the need for a respite from the town's table of treats, entertainment awaited at the castle in the form of a diverse range of acts, shows, and talks.
The Abergavenny Food Festival 2024 was another triumph and a communal event with a capital ‘C’ that highlights just what a great town we all live in.
In fact, it showcases this little corner of Wales to the world. What more could you want?