A member of Abergavenny's Wilko team has confirmed that the store will be closing its doors for good on Thursday, October 5.
The store has been a staple of Abergavenny's high street for 25 years.
Team Supervisor at Abergavenny's Wilko store, Joanne Phillips, announced the sad news via social media, saying: "Our doors will close for the final time on Thursday 5th October.
"All Wilko Abergavenny team members would like to thank all our customers for their support over the last 25 years."
For those wanting to show their support to Abergavenny's Wilko team, a notice board has been pinned to the store window for people to leave messages.
On September 11, customers were devastated to learn about the closure of all 400 Wilko branches; as the rescue deal to save the chain fell through.
52 stores up and down the country have already closed their doors.