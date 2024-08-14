This morning in Abergavenny, the skies will be overcast with a temperature of 19°C.
In the afternoon, it will become sunny with the temperature rising slightly to 20°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect conditions to shift as scattered showers will be nearby, with the temperature remaining around 20°C.
By the afternoon, scattered showers will continue, and the temperature will reach 21°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will be cooler and wetter compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 21°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates sunny spells mixed with cloudy periods.
Temperatures will hover around 22°C during the day.
The mornings will start cool, gradually warming up to 22°C by the afternoon.
Evenings will see temperatures dipping back down, offering a pleasant close to the day.
This article was automatically generated