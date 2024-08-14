A look at today's weather around the Abergavenny area reveals a day of mixed conditions, offering everything from overcast skies to sunny intervals and even patchy rain nearby. Early morning temperatures started cool at 13°C, gradually warming up to a comfortable 22°C by the afternoon, accompanied by a gentle breeze throughout the day. In the early hours, the area experienced overcast conditions with temperatures at a steady 19°C, feeling exactly as they are, under a blanket of 100% cloud coverage. As the day progressed into the afternoon, the skies cleared to welcome sunny weather, bringing temperatures up to a pleasant 20-21°C range, despite a noticeable increase in wind speed to over 22 mph. Humidity levels remained high in the morning but saw a slight decrease by the afternoon. The day overall is expected to enjoy a mix of sunny spells and patchy rain in some areas, with the wind speed calming a bit as the sun sets, transitioning into clearer skies by nightfall. Evening temperatures will gently dip back down to the cooler 15°C mark, offering a crisp end to the day. For those heading out, it's a day to dress in layers, prepared for the brisk morning and cooler evening temperatures while enjoying the warmer midday. Keep an umbrella close by for those unexpected patches of rain, especially in the early part of the day. Humidity will play a consistent role throughout, making some parts of the day feel muggier than others. Wind speeds will vary, with stronger gusts in the early afternoon that will gradually ease off, allowing for a serene and clear evening. Today's weather in Abergavenny offers a little something for everyone, from the warmth of the sun to the refreshing breeze, punctuated by brief spells of rain, making it a quintessentially variable British day. Enjoy the outdoors when the sun graces the sky but remain prepared for a quick change, typical of the region's unpredictable weather patterns.