The Abergavenny Placemaking Plan has been unveiled to the public, with residents voicing their feedback in person on the proposals to improve the town centre.
Abergavenny Town Council is working with Monmouthshire County Council to deliver on its aim of making the area more suited to the needs of a modern town.
A placemaking plan analyses the opportunities a place has to improve based on the specific characteristics of the town. It also evaluates the current challenges and obstacles that place faces.
The current proposals include the refurbishment of Plas Gunter Mansion and potential work to improve the appearance of Gabb Square.
There is also a focus on movement in and out of the town centre, with advanced signage from the Hardwick Roundabout into the heart of Abergavenny and Tudor Street earmarked for tree planting and speed reduction features.
Both authorities are also considering how to support repurposing unused premises including the now-sold Barclays bank and the former Richards’ building site, which was destroyed by a fire last year.
Monmouthshire County Council said that Abergavenny is an important part of its plans to modernise the county, with the town acting as a major tourist destination on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog.
“Abergavenny serves a large catchment population and is popular among visitors and tourists,” it said.
“But many of the changes that are proposed have the potential to reinforce the town’s status as a destination of choice.”
The county council is also keen to stress the importance of public feedback and how it will form any potential development of the plan and its implementation.
“The placemaking plan proposals have been shared as part of a consultation,” it said.
“The decision to develop them further and seek funding for implementation will depend on the feedback received from the consultation.”
“We are keen to know, for example, whether people agree with the draft vision, whether we have missed anything in terms of challenges and opportunities, and whether the project proposals are the right way forward.”
Both councils believe that the plan will help to ensure they have a common vision for the town centre, alongside its stakeholders.
“It will establish a mutual understanding of the challenges and opportunities we face, allowing us to work together towards the same objectives in implementing placemaking projects in the town centre.”
Placemaking plans are also important to display the sorts of ideas and visions that local authorities have to different levels of government and other political parties. They are also a requirement for funding applications in the event that work is undertaken.
“The Welsh Government requires a placemaking plan to be either in place or in development when local authorities apply for funding for town centre projects,” Monmouthshire County Council said.
“This requirement enables us to demonstrate the project is part of a strategic and coordinated approach.”
The consultation is open until Monday, May 5 online, with plans on display at the former Timothy Oulton store until Sunday, April 27.