This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be overcast with a cool temperature of 7°C.

In the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with a slight increase in temperature to 8°C.

Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, starting at 8°C, a slight rise compared to today.

The afternoon will continue to be sunny with the temperature peaking at 9°C.

Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures ranging from 8°C in the morning to 9°C in the afternoon.

In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with a steady temperature of 9°C.

Following this, the weather will clear up, offering sunny skies with temperatures starting from a chilly 1°C in the early hours and reaching up to 7°C.

The sunny trend will persist, with temperatures slightly decreasing to a maximum of 6°C.

This article was automatically generated