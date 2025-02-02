This morning in Abergavenny, the sky will be overcast with a cool temperature of 7°C.
In the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with a slight increase in temperature to 8°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will shift to sunny, starting at 8°C, a slight rise compared to today.
The afternoon will continue to be sunny with the temperature peaking at 9°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a sunny day with temperatures ranging from 8°C in the morning to 9°C in the afternoon.
In the next few days, Abergavenny will experience moderate rain with a steady temperature of 9°C.
Following this, the weather will clear up, offering sunny skies with temperatures starting from a chilly 1°C in the early hours and reaching up to 7°C.
The sunny trend will persist, with temperatures slightly decreasing to a maximum of 6°C.
This article was automatically generated