Abergavenny Town Council attended the prestigious One Voice Wales awards recently when it was recognised for its outstanding contributions to local governance and community initiatives.
Represented by Principal Officer Sandra Rosser, Councillor David Simcock, and Deputy Principal Officer Jay Shipley, the council had submitted various entries showcasing their dedication to digital innovation and sustainable practices.
Principal Officer Sandra Rosser delivered a presentation on the best use of Digital Resources, highlighting the council's commitment to leveraging technology for effective governance and community engagement.
Abergavenny Town Council were thus awarded the top prize in the Digital Resources category, a testament to their efforts in embracing digital excellence.
Further to this, the council was commended for their Environmental Project, Sustainability initiatives, and Annual Report, emphasising its dedication to environmental stewardship and transparent communication with residents.
"We are incredibly proud of our team's achievements at the One Voice Wales awards," said Mayor Cllr Anne Wilde.
"These accolades reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement. We are honoured to be recognised for our efforts and look forward to continuing to serve our community with dedication and excellence."
Sandra Rosser added, “The transformation of our digital presence would not have been possible without the incredible support and expertise of The Media Agency. We have been able to create a clearer, more concise online presence, which enables our entire community to be informed and engaged.
“With their skilled team guiding us on our digital journey, we continue to push the boundaries of digital innovation, ensuring these resources serve as a model for transparency, engagement, and community benefit.”