Councillor Rachel Garrick, Cabinet Member for Resources said: “This has been a very difficult process. With a financial challenge of this scale there just isn’t an easy way through. We have done our very best to come up with a set of proposals that are balanced and considerate of the impact on all of our residents. We are recommending a Council Tax increase of 5.95%. Whilst significantly below inflation, I recognise that this will be a challenge for some residents. We will be doing our upmost to ensure that people who are entitled to receive a discount benefit from that discount.”