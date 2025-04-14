Rebecca McPhail, 15, was last seen at roughly 10.30pm on Saturday, April 12 in Abergavenny.
She is described as being of slim build with long ginger hair which she usually wears down. She is 5’ 7” tall.
Rebecca was last known to be wearing black leggings and a purple jumper.
The teenager has links to Cwmbran, and anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 2500116531.
Alternatively, the police can be contacted via social media by sending a direct message to Gwent Police’s Facebook or X profiles.
Rebecca is urged to confirm that she is safe and well.