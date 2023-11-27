A section of Albany Road in Abergavenny is to be closed between December 6 and 8 to allow essential works to the water main to be carried out.
The road will close for 30m beyond its junction with Pentre Road with diversions in place via Western Road, Windsor Road and Pentre Road.
‘Reasonable access’ will be provided for properties on the affected stretch.
A465 speed limit
A 40mph speed limit is to be imposed on a stretch of the A465 Hereford Road near Abergavenny while road works take place.
The limit will come into force on November 30 and last for up to 18 months. The roadworks will also see the lay-by opposite the junction to Roc House Farm closing for the same period.