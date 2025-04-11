A new chapter has begun at King Henry VIII 3-19 School, Abergavenny, as Monmouthshire County Council receives the keys to the new school building.
After four years of planning and construction, the new school building is set to welcome pupils following the Easter holidays.
This heralds an exciting new time in the history of the school and education in Monmouthshire. The building will be the first operationally net zero carbon all-through school in Wales, designed to use low energy in construction and operation and aiming to reduce future maintenance costs significantly.
At the ceremony, Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby and Council Chair Cllr Su McConnel were joined by King Henry VIII 3-19 School Headteacher, Jonathan Watson, MCC Chief Executive Paul Matthews and Deputy Chief Executive Peter Davies.
After the ribbon cutting, Council Leader Cllr Brocklesby remarked: " I am delighted that the new school building is now open for learning. It will be a beacon for a modern education system in Wales. This investment will benefit the young people and the community of Abergavenny and surrounding areas.
"The new building embodies our goals as a council, providing young people with the best possible start in life by investing in their learning and development, providing them with the tools they need to thrive.
"Thank you to the Welsh Government, who have jointly funded the project, and to everyone who has been involved in this project. We've been able to create this fantastic hub for learning in Abergavenny.
Cllr Martyn Groucutt, MCC's Cabinet Member for Education, stated: "Today is a fantastic day for Abergavenny and Monmouthshire, as we receive the keys to this brand new building. It will serve as an educational beacon for our local community and for Wales as a whole. The new facilities are among the best any school could wish for."
"I would like to take this opportunity to commend all the officers and Morgan Sindall Construction for their collaborative efforts in completing the first phase of this project. The remarkable work accomplished thus far has created a space where learning can flourish."
The handover of the keys marks a significant milestone in this flagship project, as it signifies the completion of phase one. The remaining construction of the site's playing fields and energy centre is scheduled to be completed by April 2026.
Key features of the new King Henry VIII site will include:
- Monmouthshire's first Net Zero Carbon School with more than 15,000m² of usable floor space
- A design which purposefully integrates nature and natural elements into the building
- Exceptional sports facilities, including a 3G pitch, a county-level hockey pitch, and various Multi-Use Games Areas
- Two forest schools to promote and facilitate outdoor learning
- Community facilities
King Henry VIII 3-19 School is Monmouthshire's first all-through school, resulting from the merger of King Henry VIII Secondary School and Deri View Primary School.
King Henry VIII 3-19 School Headteacher Jonathan Watson said, "This is a wonderful day for our school, one we've all been looking forward to and relishing. When our pupils return after the Easter holidays, their eyes will light up as they see their spectacular new facilities for the first time, I cannot wait.
"We believe in the limitless capacity for everyone to achieve great things. Our vision is for ALL our pupils, regardless of background, to make rapid progress, achieve academic excellence, and become great people who hold our positive values deep in their hearts. We want ALL our pupils, staff, and families to feel a strong attachment and a deep sense of belonging to our school. This amazing new building will provide an excellent foundation to realise this vision."
The new building has been jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme - a One Wales commitment that represents a unique collaboration between the Welsh Government and local councils. It is part of a major, long-term strategic capital investment initiative to create a generation of Sustainable Schools in Wales.
To learn more about Sustainable Communities for Learning in Monmouthshire, visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/sustainable-communities-for-learning/.