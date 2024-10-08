This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with light rain showers.
The morning temperature will start at 14°C.
Moving into the afternoon, the light rain showers will continue, and the maximum temperature will reach 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today, with patchy rain nearby and a cool start at 14°C.
In the afternoon, it will become cloudy, and the temperature will remain steady at 14°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be a cloudy day with a chance of patchy rain, and temperatures will range between 14°C for both the minimum and maximum.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates patchy rain nearby with temperatures fluctuating.
The minimum temperature will be around 9°C, and the maximum temperature will reach up to 11°C.
This article was automatically generated