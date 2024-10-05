This morning in Abergavenny, the conditions are cloudy with sunny spells and a cool temperature of 15°C.
As the day progresses into the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 14°C, maintaining cloudy conditions with sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning, Abergavenny will experience fog with a cool temperature, similar to today's 15°C.
By the afternoon, the fog will give way to mist, with the temperature holding steady at 14°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and mistier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 15°C in the morning to 14°C in the afternoon.
Over the next few days, the general trend indicates a shift towards heavier rain and cooler conditions.
Minimum temperatures will drop to 11°C, while the maximum temperature will be around 15°C.
This article was automatically generated