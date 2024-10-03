“It’s easy to laugh at people who are small and have facial hair,” explained semi-professional paranormal investigator Johnny Turnip, “But let me tell you now, it’s not all pots of gold and rainbows with those nasty little bastards. What if I told you that leprechauns have the blood of millions of mermaids on their hands? You wouldn’t be so quick to dance a jig and call them merry pranksters then would you?”