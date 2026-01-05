A school in Abergavenny has taken the decision to keep its doors shut to pupils in Year 5 and above on the first day of the new term, following further snow in the area overnight.
King Henry VII 3-19 school made the decision on Monday morning, stating the the school will be closed to all students between Years 5 and 13.
“Unfortunately, the heating is not working in the Years 5-13 building,” a spokesperson said.
“As such we will not be able to open the school for pupils in Years 5-13. School will be closed today for these pupils. The heating is working as normal in the Years N-4 building and so school will be open today for these pupils.”
“In the Specialist Resource Base, the school will be open for Starfish and Shrimp classes, and closed for the other classes. Please accept our upmost apologies for the inconvenience. We have contractors on site working on this today, and indications are that this should be fixed ready for tomorrow.”
