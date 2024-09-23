The Finals of the Abergavenny Rotary Club Cookery Competition kicked off in the Market Hall on Sunday at Abergavenny Food Festival. Conor Grant-Crichton and Maisie Symonds went head to head, demonstrating real culinary talent.
Conor won and will now fly the flag for Abergavenny in the Rotary District heat. His menu consisted of pan-seared sea bass fillets on a bed of butterbeans and iberico ham with mixed tomato and caper salad, and a dessert of lemon and raspberry syllabub with candied lemon zest and almond thins.
Congratulations to both finalists who did an amazing job cooking on the Robert Price Kitchens Stage, which was also used across the weekend by top-notch chefs like Chris Harrod (The Whitebrook) and Gwenann Davies (Felin Fach Griffin).Conor and Maisie were given a cooking pan as a prize by Sue Currie of Netherton Foundry.