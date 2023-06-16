Across the week of June 5, Monmouthshire primary schools attended the PlayMaker Conference, with the aim to bring Monmouthshire’s young leaders together for further training and to celebrate their leadership journeys.
Children from 27 out of 30 Monmouthshire primary schools took part in carousel of activities delivered by MonLife Services, Monlife Leadership Academy and external partners, including Rogiet and Dixton parkrun groups, Monmouthshire Community Hubs (and libraries), Bowls Wales, Dragons RFC Community.
The events included developing play opportunities, promoting Active Travel, pupil voice, National Governing Body workshops, Team Building, Wellbeing awareness, Disability Inclusion training and many more.
The week-long programme of events received fantastic support from comprehensive schools in Caldicot, Chepstow and Monmouth, who provided facilities for the events as well as and Abergavenny Rugby club and Abergavenny Bowls club at Bailey Park.
The MonLife Sport Development team has been delivering the Sports Leaders PlayMaker award throughout this academic year, engaging with all 30 Monmouthshire primary schools.
In total the leadership award has been delivered to a total of 938 Year 5 pupils this academic year, with the aim of teaching pupils key skills such as communication, leadership, organisation and resilience.
After the pupils have achieved the award, they assist with providing a positive impact on well-being within their schools. This is the first stage of Sport Development’s leadership pathway, before transitioning into the Year 6 Bronze Ambassador scheme and the Secondary School Leadership academies.
Sport Development have been delivering the PlayMaker award since the 2017/18 academic year, providing pupils in the current Year 5 to Year 10 cohorts with the leadership qualification.
Since the project started in excess of 5,500 children have taken part in the scheme. Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I am so impressed by the way Monmouthshire’s learners have got involved with the PlayMaker award. It has had a positive impact on almost a thousand young people this academic year, which is incredible. I am proud of every single pupil who has been involved in this, and would also like to thank all the organisations who have come onboard to help us deliver this fantastic programme.”
Chief Executive Officer of SLQ Sports Leaders, Richard Norman said: “We are forever inspired by our PlayMaker partnership with MonLife. For over 10 years now, MonLife has been at the forefront of developing leadership skills in primary school-aged children and is truly investing in the future of Monmouthshire's children. We know that by building children's confidence and skills we are giving them the opportunity to become the best future version of themselves.
"We sincerely hope that in 2033 we will be celebrating 20 years of the MonLife leadership pathway and the achievements of the many thousands of PlayMakers across Monmouthshire that will have benefitted from this programme.”