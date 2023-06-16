Since the project started in excess of 5,500 children have taken part in the scheme. Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I am so impressed by the way Monmouthshire’s learners have got involved with the PlayMaker award. It has had a positive impact on almost a thousand young people this academic year, which is incredible. I am proud of every single pupil who has been involved in this, and would also like to thank all the organisations who have come onboard to help us deliver this fantastic programme.”