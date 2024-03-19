Residents have once again rated an Abergavenny care home as one of the top in Wales.
Chosen by residents and their families, Penpergwm in Abergavenny has been named as one of the Top 20 care homes in Wales by carehome.co.uk. The residential home was amongst 1,102 homes in Wales that were considered.
There are nearly 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people. Over 12,000 of these care homes support older people aged 65 and over, with around half of these older people paying for their own care. Statistics show that people are living longer and with 19% of the total population in the UK aged 65 years or older; the demand for care homes is set to grow.
Amanda Hopkins, Reviews Manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 300,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of care homes all over the UK. Our reviews show the standard of a care home’s facilities and the quality of their care and support, as well as if the care home is good value for money.
“We would like to congratulate Penpergwm on being a Top 20 care home in Wales as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.
“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and very time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help to simplify the search.”
Georgie Llewelyn, Manager of Penpergwm, expressed her delight in the achievement: “We are a team that believes in quality and bespoke care for the older person and making all the difference in any way we can and providing opportunity to live life in the way people choose.”
To view Penpergwm’s reviews go to https://www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref/10005030PENB#current-reviews/