The Abergavenny Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) held a significant meeting on Monday July 15, marked by the recognition of a long-standing member and the reception of a substantial donation.
Kath Stockham, a distinguished member of the RBL for over four decades, was honoured with a Branch Certificate and a token of appreciation for her unwavering dedication to the RBL, specifically the Abergavenny RBL Women's Section.
Kath's extensive service includes 35 years as the Abergavenny Poppy Appeal Organiser, and multiple roles including Chair, Secretary, and Standard Bearer for the Abergavenny RBL Women's Section. Additionally, she served as the Gwent County Standard Bearer for 13 years. Her tireless contributions have left an indelible mark on the community.
"Kath, we and the Armed Forces Community thank you for your service and dedication," stated an RBL spokesperson.
The meeting also welcomed Keith Spencer, President of the Abergavenny Rotary Club, who offered an incredible donation.
Known for their custodianship of Remembrance, the RBL leads local veterans' funerals and all of the town's Remembrance Services and Parades. However, the branch's current Standard, a symbol of their service and dedication, is now 30 years old and in disrepair.
In a gesture of generosity, the Abergavenny Rotary Club donated £1000 towards the cost of a new Standard. This contribution ensures that the RBL can continue to honour and represent the veterans of Abergavenny for many years to come.
The RBL expressed their gratitude, saying: "We thank and salute you, Abergavenny Rotary Club, for your very generous donation."
The meeting underscored the spirit of community and remembrance, highlighting the tireless efforts of individuals like Kath Stockham and the supportive role of organisations like the Abergavenny Rotary Club in upholding the legacy of service and sacrifice.