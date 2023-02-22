A RAFFLE held by an Abergavenny pub has given a boost to a local cancer support group who use crafting to boost creativity and support each other on their journey through treatment.
Crafting 4 Cancer were delighted when the Grofield Pub raised more than £200 to boost funds in time for the group’s long-awaited relaunch.
Co-founder, Karen Smith stated, ‘We were delighted with the pub’s efforts, this is perfect timing as we have now begun our regular get-togethers again after being halted by the pandemic.
‘New faces are always welcome, you can find us in the Tithe Barn, Monk Street, on Tuesdays from 11am to 2pm.’