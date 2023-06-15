This year Abergavenny Pride moves into Pride Month on 24th June and we’re kicking things off with our first parade through the streets of the town. Join us from 11am outside the Cinema to celebrate who you are whilst remembering why Pride is still important – we want to see your brightest costumes, your boldest looks, your funniest slogans, your noisiest noise as we process through the town to Brewery Yard Car Park. All welcome, whether you want to take part or just support us from the pavement!