Our town’s very own Pride was set up in 2019 by a group of friends who wanted LGBTQ+ residents to have a more visible presence in the town – a chance for us to celebrate who we are and for the broader community to join in our celebrations. After the challenges of the pandemic, our event in 2022 was a huge success with over 500 taking part in the day.
This year Abergavenny Pride moves into Pride Month on 24th June and we’re kicking things off with our first parade through the streets of the town. Join us from 11am outside the Cinema to celebrate who you are whilst remembering why Pride is still important – we want to see your brightest costumes, your boldest looks, your funniest slogans, your noisiest noise as we process through the town to Brewery Yard Car Park. All welcome, whether you want to take part or just support us from the pavement!
The Main Event is back in The Priory Centre from 12 until 5 with loads of fun activities, live entertainment, a lively kids’ area, stalls with fun things to buy and interesting people to talk to, food and a bar – there will be something for everyone, including for the first time Out of the Closet, a safe, secure and private space to explore gender identity.
Next door in the Tithe Barn, our Think.Space offers talks and workshops running the whole gamut of LGBTQ+ experience, designed to make you think and make you feel.
The 18+ After Party from 7.30pm this year has Stand-up Comedy and Drag Acts, and a live DJ for you to dance your socks off until late. Spaces are limited so get your tickets early!
Watch out for our fundraising events around town in the run-up to Pride, and check out our sponsors and partners who are helping to make this our best event yet. Special thanks to our main event sponsors; The Gay Aristo, Candleston Homes, The Purple Lady, Gwent Police and Abergavenny Town Council.
If you are interested in helping out as a volunteer there are loads of opportunities to do so, check out our socials and get in touch.
Find out more at www.abergavennypride.co.uk, or check out Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to get more info on what we’re up to and how you can take part.
Pride is a day for everyone to celebrate who they are, we’d love you to join us – see you there!