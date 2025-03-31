The Abergavenny Placemaking Plan is set to be unveiled to the public this week, with Monmouthshire County Council asking for feedback on the proposals.
In partnership with Abergavenny Town Council, residents, local businesses and voluntary organisations are invited to provide feedback on proposed plans through the county council’s new engagement platform, Let’s Talk Monmouthshire.
The online platform was launched in January and aims to make it easier for the community to engage with the wide range of service areas within the council.
The proposed placemaking plan is intended to identify the opportunities and challenges in the town centre, create a long-term vision with local stakeholders and provide a prioritised action plan to make the vision a reality.
It will not be clear what the full extent of the plan entails until it is revealed to the public this Friday.
Abergavenny’s town clerk, Sandra Rosser, told the Chronicle the proposala would have a significant bearing on the town.
“We aren’t absolutely sure what Monmouthshire County Council are going to show to us and the public yet, so we are excited to see what they offer,” she said.
“Whatever they do propose will have a lasting impact, particularly in the town centre, where changes could alter the look and feel of the town for the next twenty to thirty years, which is why residents feedback is incredibly valuable. Between us and Monmouthshire County Council, we have to get this right.”
Two drop-in sessions will be hosted between 10am and 7pm on Friday, April 4 and between 10am and 4pm on Saturday April 5.
Members of the public are invited to meet officers on these dates, and the plans will also be displayed at the former Timothy Oulton store until Sunday, April 27. Residents wishing to express their views online must register to do so via letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk.