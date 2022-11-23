The new post office offers three serving positions and a serving point at the retail counter.
The main counters are open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm and the post office service point alongside is open Monday to Saturday: 9am – 5.30pm and Sunday: 10am–4pm.
The post office is now open for 57 hours a week - 11 hours more than the former outlet at St John’s Square.
To accommodate the post office, extra space was created by building into an existing storeroom.
The remainder of the retail sales floor and store front was also upgraded.
The move was prompted by the end of the lease on the former premises.
“We identified an alternative location to continue to offer Post Office services at the Ryman stationery store in the town to safeguard services.
“There is a variety of parking in the area including designated parking bays for disabled drivers,” said a Post Office spokesman.
Ryman has been working in partnership The Post Office for over 30 years and there are six dual stores nationally.
All employees from the previous location were offered a position at the Ryman store ensuring the same familiar faces serving visitors from behind the Post Office counter.
Sarah Cottrell, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted that we have a new permanent location for Abergavenny Post Office. This has safeguard Post Office services in the town centre. Rymans has worked hard to adapt their Abergavenny store to ensure that it is a suitable location for this important Post Office and it looks great.”