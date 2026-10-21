People in Abergavenny have been warned not to park on a particular street in the county as they risk enforcement action being taken.
Belmont Road, which is an access only road, has become a hotspot for rail users to park their cars to access Abergavenny Station, and residents have now raised their concerns with police.
“Residents have raised concerns regarding vehicles being parked on Belmont Road, Abergavenny, which is clearly signed as an Access Only road,” a police spokesperson said on a recent social media post.
“Motorists are reminded that driving or parking in breach of the restriction may result in enforcement action and could lead to a fine.”
“Please help us keep the road clear for residents and those who require legitimate access. Thank you for your cooperation.”
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