mEMBERS of Abergavenny Pantomime Company (APC) were excited to learn that they have been awarded two trophies from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for their production of Aladdin.
Each year, NODA’s Adjudicators review dramas, musicals, pantomimes and youth productions across the UK; with APC’s Aladdin being recognised as the Best Pantomime and Best Technical Production 2020-21.
Just before Christmas, Dee Mcilroy (District 3 NODA representative for South Powys and Monmouthshire) formally presented members from the APC.
APC Chairman, Ken Jones said, “We were delighted to receive awards for the best Pantomime & Best Technical Production.
“As we congratulate all those involved onstage and offstage, this is a reminder of how well we work together as a team to put on a good quality show to entertain our audiences.”
Aladdin was the last show that was staged at the Abergavenny Borough Theatre before it was closed in March 2020, initially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now as a result of the ongoing refurbishments. No performances have taken place since.
The newly refurbished theatre is planned to open in the middle of this month, and the APC will be returning with a bang as they will be performing one of the most beloved pantomime of them all - Cinderella, over February half term.
Expecting to draw the audiences of Abergavenny and further afield back to the Borough after a long three year wait, this will also be marked as the first major production at the Borough Theatre since the much anticipated reopening.
“Come and enjoy the timeless story of Cinderella, meet the Ugly (too posh to work) Sisters, the Wicked Stepmother, Buttons, Fairy Godmother and many others, in this joyful retelling,” said Ken
“We all have waited patiently since, especially over the last couple of years, to be able to get back doing what we all love, which is putting on pantomime for the town of Abergavenny. We are all excited to perform to a live audience once again,” he added
You can see Cinderella at the Borough Theatre from Monday, February 20 to Saturday February 25, with matinees on Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can now be purchased from the Box Office on 01873 850805 or online from the Borough Theatre website, priced from £9 to £11.50.