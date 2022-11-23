Abergavenny Morrisons ban on groups of teens
FOLLOWING a spate of antisocial behaviour, the Abergavenny branch of supermarket giant Morrisons has placed restrictions on young people entering the store during the evening.
The supermarket has set the record straight after socal media speculation they were banning anyone under the age of 18 in stores past 5:30pm and has clarifed that the restrictions are on large groups of people under the age of 16 and will be in place from 5pm
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “Our stores should be safe and welcoming places to work and shop.
“We don’t tolerate antisocial behaviour and for that reason large groups of individuals under the age of 16 are restricted in our Abergavenny store after 5pm.”
While many welcome the move, others have been less than happy with the statement made by Morrisons.
One annoyed Chronicle reader criticised the ban, saying the supermarket should have increased security in the evening. My son uses Morrisons and he is 16, he only buys a bottle of water on his way to the gym.”
“Is he going to get banned?
“If you can’t get security staff in the evenings don’t open simple as that.”
“I went in today and guess what....no security staff, not all teens are tarred with the same brush.”
“Morrisons, you need to get a grip,” another unhappy reader said, “My daughter goes to this store most days either on her way to work or on her way home from work.”
“This is something she won’t be able to do now as both are after 5pm. The good ones are now having to suffer because of the minority.”
“What about the majority that do behave? Why can’t you just ban the bad behaved and let the good ones continue to use the store?”
