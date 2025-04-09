A planning application has been submitted and validated for works to begin on Abergavenny’s historic market hall.
Among the plans for the building, which includes new vinyl flooring, new doors and frames and the widening of doorways, heating will also be provided to the main market hall area should the application be approved.
The application, submitted by Monmouthshire County Council, also mentions plans to refurbish the existing toilets for traders inside the market hall and the cafe toilets.
An impact statement has been made to support the application for proposed listed building consent, which would be required to make some of the changes proposed in the plan.
“The client requested to look at ways of improving the existing toilet facilities, currently in place for market traders and the market cafe,” it reads.
“The brief asked for ways of improving heating to serve the market hall, as the area can be very clod in winter months due to lack of thermal facility to the building, and in and out use of the market hall doors.”
Previous work to have taken place in the building includes the refurbishment and adaptation of the Borough Theatre and public facilities provision on the first floor, such as the library, replacing the original one stop shop facility.
Automatic doors were added to the entry and exit points in 2009, with high-level heating units to be installed above them as a part of the new proposals, with materials expected to be sourced from local supply.
It has been suggested that further dialogue takes place before any work commences on the site, which first opened in 1870. A consultation is set to open later this month as all parties concerned look for a way to complete the work while maintaining the historic significance of the building.