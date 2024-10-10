A 38-year-old man is set to stand trial after pleading not guilty to charges of strangling and assaulting a woman.
Adam Wilkins, of Dan-Y-Deri, Abergavenny, denied charges of intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and damaging a mobile phone in an incident that took place on December 28 last year.
The trial is scheduled for May 14 next year and is expected to last two to three days. Wilkins, represented by Hilary Roberts, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court where he was granted conditional bail by Judge Carl Harrison.