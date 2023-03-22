An Abergavenny man appeared on This Morning yesterday to explain how he robbed banks during his lunch break to pay for IVF treatment.
Domingo Reed was brought up in Abergavenny by his South African parents but later moved to the USA.
After facing difficultly getting pregnant, Domingo and his wife, Patrice, went through nine rounds of IVF treatment costing more than $250,000.
Speaking on ITV's This Morning, he said: "The insurance didn't cover any of it, we had to cover it all ourselves.
"We had the means to fund it ourselves to start off with and we were supposed to only do it once."
In 2000, the couple liquidated their assets and remortgaged their house in an attempt to pay off their debt.
Feeling the financial pressure, Domingo decided to begin robbing banks during his lunch breaks at his job as a programmer.
He said: "Its absolutely crazy and I never thought I would find myself in that situation.
"I used to schedule bank robberies during my lunch break.
"I would go out, rob a bank, pick up some lunch and then go back to work."
On June 3 2002 the FBI arrested Domingo at his house. He later pleaded guilty and served four years in a US prison before being deported back to the UK.
Due to his criminal history, he is unable to visit his daughter in the USA.