“Those red demonic eyes of his continued to stare right through me and as he pointed his spear at my head I thought he was going to impale me, but he simply said in a voice that sounded like twenty mouths speaking at once, ‘There now sits at the head of this country a knight that has neither been tested in combat, shaped by adversity, or proved worthy in the seven trials. This shames the land and the generations of blood spilled on it. What say you to this?’