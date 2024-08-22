Turnip told the Chronicle, “Puerto Rico Paul had come dressed as if he was doing one of his Simon LeBon tribute gigs. He was wearing a white suit with the sleeves of the jacket rolled up and the hem of the trousers cut high above the ankle. To make matters worse he was wearing a pink t-shirt and loafers with no socks. But that wasn’t the worst of it. He was also wearing a white sweatband on his head that drew far too much attention to his thinning peroxide feather cut.