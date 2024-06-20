Turnip added, “Anyhow, I’m not one to make sport of other people’s delusions and have a lot of empathy for nut jobs. But before I could shout, ‘Why’d you sleep with Guinevere then you slag!’He stopped me in my tracks when he said in a soft and soothing voice, ‘Remember that recurring dream you had as a youngster Sir Turnip. The one where you pull the sword from the stone and the world and all its maidens fall at your feet?’