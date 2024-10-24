“‘Steady on!’ Growled Big Tony, while slapping Paul on the back in what he probably thought was a hearty manner, but to to others looked like an open and shut case of GBH. ‘We’ll have none of that defeatist type talk here. Let’s leave that sort of nonsense to the millennials and their avocados. We’re better than that. This isn’t social media, this is real life boyo! We don’t have the luxury of whining like self-obsessed ponces. It’s time to level up bud, there’s work to be done.’