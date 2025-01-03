“Even if we did make it to some run-down watering hole there was a strong likelihood of it being frequented by nothing but a horde of cousins who were also werewolves, or worse still, farming types, who would take one look at us sophisticated Monmouthshire types and decide to boil the flesh from our bones and use our skulls as drinking vessels. I once made the mistake of camping at the Royal Welsh agricultural show and know exactly what happens when the sun goes down.”