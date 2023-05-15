Gwent Police have confirmed the arrest of Abergavenny man, who has been described as a "prolific thief and burglar".
According to social media, the Neighbourhood Team and Team 1 of Gwent Police's forces arrested a 37-year-old man in Abergavenny on May, 14.
He has since been charged and remanded for the following offences: 2 x Theft 2 x Breach of Criminal Behaviour Order Possession of Drugs Burglary A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of shoplifting, breach of criminal behaviour order and possession of amphetamine.
He remains in police custody at this time."