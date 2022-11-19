Abergavenny lights up for Christmas
Huge crowds gathered in Abergavenny today to see the town light up for Christmas. With entertainment throughout the town all afternoon, local people relished the chance to gather for the first ‘in person’ switch on since 2019.
Abergavenny Round Table led the way with Santa’s Sleigh and Santa himself accompanying the Mayor on the route around town to switch on the lights!
The fun started with the first switch on in Frogmore Street with the second switch on at Cibi Walk by the Christmas Tree and Christmas Bauble and the third switch on by the Reindeer on St Johns Square.
As darkess fell the final switch on took place outside the town hall when Abergavenny Mayor, Councillor Tony Konieczny pressed the button to light up the entire town for the festive season
#Christmas in Abergavenny - we’d love to see pictures of you with Abergavenny’s Christmas lights - send them to us via our website!
