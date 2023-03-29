‘I gave a talk at the school’s World Book Day event, and had a great response from the staff and students, some of whom sent me letters and drawings of Fred afterwards,’ Daniel said. In the book Fred, whose head is made of putty, overcomes adversity and finds acceptance through a number of adventures. It is also being recommended to parents of children at Usk Church in Wales Primary School. It’s available to buy via Amazon and at the Book Haven in Sprokwobbles café in Usk, priced at £5.99.