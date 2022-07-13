Abergavenny in Bloom judging begins

A thief or thieves has been stealing highly cherished and expensive plants from the flower gardens at Bailey Park, with Alstroemeria plants being the latest casualty

Judging for the annual Abergavenny in Bloom competition will take place today (Wednesday July 13) in town.

Abergavenny in Bloom is an annual competition organised by the town council to reward the efforts of members of the local community and volunteer groups.

Judging will also take place for the Wales in Bloom awards in which Abergavenny won a Gold award in the Town category last year, only missing out on being overall Wales in Bloom winners by three points to Denbigh.

Judge Sue-Marie Roberts will arrive at the Town Hall, where Abergavenny Town Mayor Tony Konieczny will be on hand to meet and escort the judge on a route around town to witness the excellent work undertaken by volunteers and members of the local community.

This year’s judging route includes walks around St John’s Square to meet Greenfinch Nurseries to discuss plantings on the Square, before walks around Castle Meadows and the Community Orchard where members of Friends of Castle Meadows will show judges the Woodland Tunnel created last year.

Judges will then meet Oliver Barton from Friends of Linda Vista Gardens for a walk through the Gardens, before a visit to Our Lady and St Michaels RC Primary School to meet schoolchildren and headteacher Viv Evans.

From there the judging party will make their way to Bailey Park to meet with Friends of Bailey Park Chairperson Judith Vicary before making their way back through town via Cibi Walk to meet Millie Rich from Y Fenni Business Community.

The Town Council would like to thank volunteers from Keep Abergavenny Tidy for organising an extra litter pick yesterday (Tuesday July 12) to make sure the judging route is spotless and to the Town Team and MCC Grounds Team who are clearing the areas along the route.

They would also like to thank Josie and Keri from Greenfinch Nurseries and Russell from The Willows Nursery for checking on the planters and doing extra watering.

A town council spokesperson said: “All the volunteer groups have been phenomenal in their work over the last 12 months, so Cllr Konieczny is hopeful that this may be Abergavenny’s year.