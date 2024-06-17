The Abergavenny Churches Together is holding Hustings for the 2024 General Election at 7pm in St Mary's Priory Church on Wednesday, June 26.
All nine candidates for the Monmouthshire Constituency have been invited, and so far six have agreed to attend.
The meeting will be chaired by Caroline Woollard, former Chief Sub Editor of the South Wales Argus, and is open to all who would like to hear from those who are asking for our votes later this month.
You are invited to post questions for candidates. If you have such questions, please email them to the Revd Dr Peter Baines at [email protected] by 5pm on Tuesday, June 25. It will also be possible to submit written questions at the Hustings but these must be in by 6:30pm. The Chair will then ask selected questions to the candidates on the night.