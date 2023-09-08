‘The challenge for the festival is, and always has been, to maintain an organisation to run it.’ Martin says. ‘An organisation will keep it on track and make sure it doesn’t go in the wrong direction. If we can do that, then there is no reason that we can’t go on for many more years. You can change the content year after year, but the footprint is what it is. The format is for people who are interested in food so that they can see interesting products and see cookery and talks on policy and food won’t get old. The audience will change over time but I love the fact that we’re bringing people together and they celebrate in Abergavenny. Abergavenny is a market town, in the heart where food is produced. There’s a logic to it being in a market town. I don’t think that will get old, or markets will ever get old. The challenge is to keep it on the straight and narrow as a group of people who have the time and energy to do it in their own time.’