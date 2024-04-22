A filmmaker from Abergavenny could be in line for an award at an international film festival staged in Brecon for the first time. Brecon Beacons Film Festival 2024 / Gwyl Ffilm Bannau Brycheiniog 2024 takes place at The Muse in Glamorgan Street and The Vaults in Market Street on Friday and Saturday. The festival received 80 films from all over the globe and will show more than thirty independent films over two days but the film most tipped to win an award has been made by Abergavenny based filmmaker Matt Allen. Festival organiser Nigel Evans says: "Matt's entry is a feature film called Everything After. It's a story about trying to pursue your dream while dealing with the love, loss and passion that comes with the territory." Matt says: "I'm based in Abergavenny, several of the actors are from Blaenau Gwent , others are from Swansea and Cardiff. A big part of us all coming together to create Everything After was that we wanted to lead with our passion rather than someone else's permission. "What I mean is that the film industry is dominated by waiting for someone to give you permission to do what you love. So we took it upon ourselves to give ourselves permission to be creative. "Everything After isn't like your usual feature film. We're 'no-no budget', we did it all for £7,500. That number isn't indicative of the quality or passion infused it it though. It was made with passion. "Why wait for your number to be called, when you can just have fun and make something along the way, right?" The film festival starts on Friday April 26 with a free entry launch night from 6pm at The Muse, with ten short film screenings and a late night showing at 9.30pm of The Warrior Poet, a film about Swansea boxer-poet James Lilly, at The Vaults.