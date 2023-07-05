ABERGAVENNY Film Society has been awarded a share of £50,000 of National Lottery Funding. The society is one of nine independent cinemas and film festivals in Wales to share the fund, which has been awarded through Film Hub Wales.
The funded projects share the aim to offer climate conscious events at affordable prices. Wales One World Film Festival are running their ‘Ecosinema’ event with the theme of ‘Another World is Possible,’ which includes two short climate stories on screen from Bangladesh and an event in partnership with the Land Workers Alliance, all on a ‘pay what you feel’ basis.
Abergavenny Film Society is the longest running film society in Wales, screening since 1978 with the support of community volunteers. There will be two screenings of UK independent and international films with subtitles, fortnightly, between September 2023 to March 2024 including a Welsh short Ding Dong from the National Library of Wales – look out for an appearance from Luke Evans in one of his earliest screen roles.