This morning in Abergavenny, there will be light rain with a temperature of 7°C.
In the afternoon, expect moderate rain nearby with the temperature dropping slightly to 6°C.
Tomorrow morning, the weather will cool down a bit with patchy rain nearby and a morning temperature of 9°C, which is warmer compared to today.
By tomorrow afternoon, it will become cloudy with sunny spells and cool down to 6°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and less rainy with a maximum temperature of 9°C and a minimum of 6°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of moderate rain.
Temperatures will range from a minimum of 5°C to a maximum of 9°C.
