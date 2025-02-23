This morning in Abergavenny, it will be cool with light drizzle and a temperature of 9°C.
In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 10°C with moderate rain continuing throughout the area.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will remain similar to today, with light drizzle and a cool temperature of 9°C.
However, the afternoon will bring scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 10°C.
The overall conditions for tomorrow will involve cool temperatures ranging from 9°C to 10°C.
Over the next few days, Abergavenny will experience a general trend of cloudy skies with sunny spells.
Temperatures will fluctuate between 8°C and 8°C, indicating a consistent cool climate.
This article was automatically generated