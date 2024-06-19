This morning in Abergavenny, expect a cool start to the day with temperatures around 13°C.

There will be no chance of rain, providing a dry start to the day.

Moving into the afternoon, temperatures will rise slightly to a comfortable 16°C.

Again, there will be no precipitation, ensuring a dry afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be slightly warmer than today, starting at around 15°C.

There will be no rain, similar to today's conditions.

In the afternoon, temperatures will continue to rise, reaching up to 18°C.

Just like the morning, the afternoon will remain dry.

Looking ahead at the general trend for the next few days, temperatures will range between 13°C and 14°C.

The weather will stay consistent, with no significant changes expected.

The maximum temperature for the week will be 14°C.

This article was automatically generated