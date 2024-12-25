This morning in Abergavenny, the weather is sunny with a morning temperature of 11°C.
Moving into the afternoon, it will remain sunny with the temperature rising slightly to 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will shift to cloudy with sunny spells, starting cooler at 10°C.
In the afternoon, it will stay cool and become cloudier, maintaining a steady temperature of 10°C.
Overall, tomorrow will be cooler and cloudier compared to today, with temperatures ranging from 10°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a continuation of cloudy conditions with temperatures around 10°C.
Minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around the same point, indicating consistent weather patterns.
