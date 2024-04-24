This morning in Abergavenny, the temperature will be a cool 7°C.
There will be no chance of rain and the skies will be clear.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 8°C.
Again, there will be no rain, providing a dry day throughout.
Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be similar to today.
The temperature will be 7°C with no rain expected.
Moving into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 9°C.
There will still be no chance of rain, ensuring another dry day.
For the rest of the week, the general trend shows a consistent temperature.
The temperature will be around 8°C.
There will be some scattered showers throughout the week, so keep an umbrella handy.
