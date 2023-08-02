Gwent Police has confirmed the dog of an Abergavenny dog trainer has been seized following a raid of their address.
This follows a post on social media by Richard Miller, who runs The DogFather Abergavenny, containing a video showing a man punching a dog.
In the post, Richard said: “In my seven years of running the DogFather Abergavenny business, I have never come across anything so infuriating.
“With my personal and professional reputation in this town as a well known dog lover, I make it my moral responsibility to ensure the safety and well being of all dogs.
Richard claims: “I was notified of the poor conditions the dogs were kept in. No water, chained up and left in piles of their own excrement.
“I was warned of the numerous threats he made to the general public using his dogs as a weapon and also his criminal record for having a dog taken off him.”
Richard continued in the post to explain the allegations made about the dog trainer and how he liaised with Gwent Police and the RSCPA ahead of the raid of a property in Abergavenny and the seizure of a dog.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We carried out a warrant under the Animal Welfare Act in Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny, on Wednesday 3 August.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300258177.
A spokesperson from the RSCPA added: “We are aware of a distressing video that has been posted on social media and we have been liaising with Gwent Police.
“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.
“Unfortunately we are unable to discuss complaints about specific people and what action may have been taken. We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future investigation or could lead to us being fined.”