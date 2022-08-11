Abergavenny cyclist Lowri Thomas wins bronze for Wales
Subscribe newsletter
Abergavenny is home to a Commonwealth Games medallist after cyclist Lowri Thomas helped Team Wales secure a Bronze medal in the women’s team sprints.
Riding alongside teammates Rhian Edwards and Emma Finucane, Lowri helped the team clock 47.767 seconds to pip Australia for a place on the podium by more than three tenths of a second.
New Zealand claimed the Gold medal ahead of Canada who took Silver at London’s Lee Valley VeloPark, where track cycling took place despite the Games being hosted in Birmingham.
“To get a medal at our first Games is absolutely amazing,” said 23-year-old Lowri, from Abergavenny.
“Being as young as these two are and barely riding for more than three years is absolutely wicked. We reset ourselves, spoke about what we needed to do for the next ride and we nailed absolutely every part of it.”
Team Wales secured 28 medals at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |