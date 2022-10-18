Abergavenny crash closes A4042 in both directions for several hours
A crash between a car and a motorbike closed the A4042 in both directions near Abergavenny for several hours.
Traffic Wales reported on social media that a crash had closed the road between Little Mill and the Hardwick Roundabout, and advised motorists to avoid the area by using the A449 and A40 roads.
Gwent Police have confirmed that the crash involved a car and a motorbike.
In a statement, Gwent Police said: “"We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A4042, between Abergavenny and Llanellen, at around 12.20pm on Tuesday, October 18.
"Officers attended, along with the Welsh Ambulance Service.
"No injuries have been reported, the incident is ongoing, and the road is currently closed."
The road remained closed for around four hours while emergency services carried out their investigations.
Traffic Wales confirmed that the road was reopened just after 4.30pm.
