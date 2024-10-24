LAURA Anne Jones, the Senedd Member for South Wales East, is demanding answers from the Labour Senedd Transport Minister over the shocking costs faced by commuters travelling from Abergavenny to Newport.
In a heated exchange following discussions on the new Ebbw Vale to Newport line, Ms Jones made her concerns clear: "Everyone is thrilled about the new service between Ebbw Vale and Newport, a project that was supported by governments in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay. However, this project has revealed a staggering disparity in fares!"
While commuters from Ebbw Vale to Newport pay just £8.70 for a day return, those travelling from Abergavenny to Newport are being charged a hefty £13.20. That’s a staggering £4.50 extra every day for nearly identical journeys that are both run by Transport for Wales.
"Over the course of a year, this adds up to a huge sum for Abergavenny commuters working in Newport," Ms Jones added, pointing out that difference could easily work out at more than £1,000 a year.
"The people of Abergavenny are being taken for a ride!" said Laura
Ms Jones has called on Labour’s Transport Minister to explain this appalling disparity and is urging him to press Transport for Wales to get fares back on track for Abergavenny residents.
“The time for action is now,” said Ms Jones.
In response to Laura, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, described the fare discrepancy as a “complicated” matter that was inherited by Transport Wales from Arriva Trains Wales.
Mr Skates went on to explain in brief that Arriva Trains Wales had introduced the third-off measure as a commercial decision.
"That was a commercial decision,” Mr Skates stated.
"It was not applicable to the subsidy that was provided. It was then subsequently rolled into the Transport for Wales contract, because withdrawing that sort of measure is very, very difficult.”
Mr Skates added that it was “vital” that they looked into the discrepancy of fares, which Transport for Wales are in the process of doing, since it took responsibility of the network.
He highlighted the importance in looking into a longer term view of how concessionary bus passes can be used in regard to the one network, one ticket, one timetable objective of the Welsh Government.
"I don't want to rush into this,” Mr Skate said. "I think it's absolutely vital that we have a sustainable solution—and this is something that my predecessor worked hard on—to ensure that we have one network, one timetable, one ticket that is applicable for the whole of Wales."